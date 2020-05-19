4-Star Linebacker Barrett Carter Commits to Clemson

The Clemson Tigers appear to have put their recent run of bad luck in the recruiting department behind them, after the decommitment of five-star defensive end Korey Foreman and losing out on quarterback Caleb Williams. The Tigers picked up their second big commitment in May for the 2021 class with the addition of four-star linebacker Barrett Carter.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound outside linebacker from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, GA) chose the Tigers over the likes of Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Ohio State among numerous others.

What set the Tigers apart from the other schools: butterflies.

"I could visit Clemson a million times and before each visit I'll get butterflies before, so I think that feeling just can't go unnoticed with the school so that's why," Carter said in an interview with Fox 5.

"I really wanted to take my officials, but I just I couldn't wait any longer I was ready," Carter continued. "Clemson, there's such a great balance of academics and sport so, it's a school that can balance both of those. And I cannot find that.That's kind of the school that I want to be with."

The No. 7 outside linebacker and No. 74 overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite, is a dominant force that should be an immediate impact player, according to 247Sports' Charles Powell.

Shorter linebacker but has a relatively filled out frame with long arms. Could potentially top out around 240 pounds once in a college strength program. Has shown his speed by posting 40 times in the 4.5 range at college camps. Plays at one of the better high school programs in metro Atlanta and in Georgia's highest classification. Primarily plays on the outside at this point and sees success as a pass rusher off the edge and in chasing plays down in pursuit. His speed transfers over to the field, as he closes quickly and shows the ability to make some athletic plays in space. Shows good play strength and has some striking power. Is better as a blitzer and space player than as an inside, instinctual run defender at this point. Solid, not elite production as a junior, particularly from a one-way player. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the potential to develop into an NFL Draft pick.

Carter said in an interview with DawgPost.com the Tigers expect him to play the role vacated by former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Clemson offered me last fall when I was there for the Florida State game,” Carter said. “I’ve been there three times in total with my last visit coming this past weekend. Clemson is a really small town and football is a really big deal there. Head coach Dabo Swinney is so based on Christ and just being a great man. He stresses that to the coaches and you can tell how they feed off his energy.

"Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is a lot like my head coach now, coach (Bill) Stewart. They both have that fire in them and they’re both going to push you too your limits and get the best out of you each and every day. Clemson is recruiting me to play that ‘cheetah’ role that Isaiah Simmons played. It’s that hybrid defender that can play all over the field."

So far in the month of May, the Tigers added five-star running back Will Shipley and Carter to their fold—giving the Tigers 12 total commitments for the 2021 class and moving their team ranking to third nationally, and first in the ACC.