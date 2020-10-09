The Clemson Basketball program is really starting to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail under head coach Brad Brownell.

On Friday evening, Brownell and the Tigers picked up a commitment from highly touted 2021 shooting guard Lucas Taylor. The 6-foot-6 prospect is out of Heritage High, in Wake Forest, North Carolina and chose Clemson over Marquette and Cincinnati.

The possibility of early playing time really seemed to swing things in the Tigers favor, as they went into North Carolina and got one of the states best high school prospects.

“I knew the opportunity that I had there was really good as a freshman to earn some playing time,” Taylor told SI All-American. “It’s really a weight off my shoulders. I can really relax and not worry about where I’m going next year.”

Lucas is the third commitment of the 2021 class, joining combo guard Joshua Beadle and power forward Ian Schieffelin.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter