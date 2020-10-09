Elite SG Lucas Taylor Commits to Clemson

In the end it was about the opportunity for Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) shooting guard Lucas Taylor. The chance to suit up early turned the tide toward Clemson and ultimately helped the Tigers earn his commitment on Friday.

“I knew the opportunity that I had there was really good as a freshman to earn some playing time,” Taylor said. “It’s really a weight off my shoulders. I can really relax and not worry about where I’m going next year.”

Taylor also pointed to his relationship with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and assistant Anthony Goins as a major determining factor in his decision, even adding that Brownell tore himself away from grilling a steak to express his excitement about Taylor coming aboard.

“I Facetimed them and he was really excited,” Taylor said of Brownell. “He was just walking around; I could tell that he was hyped up and it was a big relief. It was great.”

Last season, Taylor pumped in 22 points and six rebounds a game for Heritage; his combination of size (6-foot-6) and versatility make him an intriguing prospect for Brownell and one he’ll be able to use in multiple lineups.

“Just coming off ball screens and staggers and things like that with my shooting ability,” Taylor said of how Clemson plans to use him in their system. “Just being an all-around scorer, and also in those iso situations that they’ll have within their offense to create for myself and my teammates.”

Taylor is Clemson’s third commitment from the 2021 class, joining Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.) combo guard Joshua Beadle and Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) forward Ian Schieffelin.