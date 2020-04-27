Can Clemson Continue Their Elite QB Recruiting and Nab Caleb Williams?

Clemson already offered a few signal callers but few have the elite talent of Caleb Williams. The talented 6-2 dual-threat quarterback is much like many Clemson quarterbacks of the past.

He’s athletic, makes plays on the run, and extends plays when the pocket collapses. Already 210-pounds, he’s a target of many programs across the land, including Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State just to name a few.

What may be the most impressive trait for Williams stems from his arm strength; he throws difficult passes even when he’s not in a normal football passing position. To make a comparison, Williams possesses a bit of Brett Favre in him.

A gunslinger.

As for a notable comparison to a Clemson player, think of Tajh Boyd with only a stronger arm. There are reasons Williams is so coveted. With that, Clemson could be going in one of many different directions with its 2021 quarterback recruiting.

Remember, it’s only April. The Tigers probably need to see how things shake out after summer workouts to truly know if it will start making plans to give multiple scholarships to signal callers, as suggested above, within its next recruiting class.

Further, the Tigers will continue to evaluate talent at the high school level. Maybe the junior college level, too?

With that, Clemson is off to a great start. The 2021 class should be another top five finish for the Tigers. Quarterback is only step one.

Analysis from SI All-American:

LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma and many other programs are chasing Williams' verbal commitment for good reason. He's a strong dual-threat talent at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds or so with the ability to change the game on any given play. As a passer he packs plenty of power behind the ball with relative ease in pushing it down the field and/or outside the numbers. Williams works with pace and features good feel and footwork to pair with a quick trigger to play the short game as well.

Just as appealing is Williams' ability as a runner, where he combines great explosion with very strong top end speed within a decisive and efficient running style. He has a mature build and can avoid the initial rush with ease but can work to extend the play to buy his receivers time as well. There just aren't many prospects at the position with the physical traits Williams brings to the table.