AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Can Clemson Continue Their Elite QB Recruiting and Nab Caleb Williams?

Zach Lentz

Clemson already offered a few signal callers but few have the elite talent of Caleb Williams. The talented 6-2 dual-threat quarterback is much like many Clemson quarterbacks of the past.

He’s athletic, makes plays on the run, and extends plays when the pocket collapses. Already 210-pounds, he’s a target of many programs across the land, including Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State just to name a few. 

What may be the most impressive trait for Williams stems from his arm strength; he throws difficult passes even when he’s not in a normal football passing position. To make a comparison, Williams possesses a bit of Brett Favre in him. 

A gunslinger.

As for a notable comparison to a Clemson player, think of Tajh Boyd with only a stronger arm. There are reasons Williams is so coveted. With that, Clemson could be going in one of many different directions with its 2021 quarterback recruiting.

Remember, it’s only April. The Tigers probably need to see how things shake out after summer workouts to truly know if it will start making plans to give multiple scholarships to signal callers, as suggested above, within its next recruiting class.

Further, the Tigers will continue to evaluate talent at the high school level. Maybe the junior college level, too?

With that, Clemson is off to a great start. The 2021 class should be another top five finish for the Tigers. Quarterback is only step one. 

Analysis from SI All-American:

LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma and many other programs are chasing Williams' verbal commitment for good reason. He's a strong dual-threat talent at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds or so with the ability to change the game on any given play. As a passer he packs plenty of power behind the ball with relative ease in pushing it down the field and/or outside the numbers. Williams works with pace and features good feel and footwork to pair with a quick trigger to play the short game as well.

Just as appealing is Williams' ability as a runner, where he combines great explosion with very strong top end speed within a decisive and efficient running style. He has a mature build and can avoid the initial rush with ease but can work to extend the play to buy his receivers time as well. There just aren't many prospects at the position with the physical traits Williams brings to the table.

2019 Stats: 1,770 yards, 19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions. 838 yards rushing, 18 touchdowns

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Tigers NFL Draft Live Blog

Follow along with us, as former Clemson Tigers make the move they have dreamed about their entire lives in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Zach Lentz

by

SI Draft Tracker

Clemson's 5 Best Offensive Prospects for 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson could have another star-studded NFL draft in 2021 with several big-name prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross and Travis Etienne.

Brad Senkiw

K'Von Wallace: Hungry And Willing To Go Get It

Now that the waiting is over, former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace is ready to get after it in Philadelphia as an Eagle. He is already in love with the fans and and beyond grateful for the early support he's already getting.

JP-Priester

John Simpson Latest Tiger to Join Clemson-to-Raiders Pipeline

Tiger offensive guard eager to be a Raider, rejoin his former Clemson teammates in Las Vegas

Christopher Hall

Sean Pollard Signs with Baltimore Ravens

Even though he did not hear his name called in the first seven rounds of the NFL Draft, former Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard did not have to wait long to get the phone call that he had waited for since a little boy.

Zach Lentz

Tremayne Anchrum Selected By LA Rams In Seventh Round

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was selected by the LA Rams in the seventh round of the NFL Draft

JP-Priester

K'Von Wallace Drafted By Philadelphia Eagles

Clemson safety K'Von Wallace was selected by Eagles in the fourth round of the NFL Draft

JP-Priester

Clemson Offensive Lineman John Simpson Drafted By Las Vegas Raiders

Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson was selected by the Las Vegas in the fourth round of the NFL Draft today

Christopher Hall

Mayock Says Muse Plays Like A Raider

Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock called Clemson safety Tanner Muse a target for the Raiders at pick number 100. Muse joins former Tigers Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow in Las Vegas.

Travis Boland

Tanner Muse Joins Clemson West, as the Las Vegas Raiders Third Round Pick

Clemson safety Tanner Muse was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the NFL Draft today

JP-Priester

by

NewTemplar