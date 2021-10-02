Clemson's 2022 Class Holds Firm in Updated Recruiting Rankings

Despite things being fairly quiet on the recruiting trail in recent months, Clemson's 2022 recruiting class is holding strong in the latest Sports Illustrated team rankings.

After a busy summer, things have been fairly quiet on the recruiting trail for Clemson over the past few months.

The Tigers last picked up a 2022 commitment when Jaren Kanak announced a verbal pledge back in late July. Although, with the current recruiting cycle now heading into its final stretch, Clemson's 2022 recruiting class is holding strong in the rankings.

As we begin the month of October, Clemson's 2022 recruiting class sits at No. 9 in Sports Illustrated's updated team recruiting rankings, the same spot the Tigers were in one month ago. However, while Clemson held firm, there was some movement in the Top-10.

2022 Team Recruiting Rankings (October)

1. Penn State (Previous No. 1)

25 Verbal Commits, 4 SI99 Members

2. Alabama (3)

15 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

3. Notre Dame (2)

21 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

4. Oregon (5)

20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

5. Georgia (6)

17 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

6. Texas (7)

21 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

7. Ohio State (4)

14 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

8. Texas A&M (7)

14 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

9. Clemson (9)

12 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

"Clemson hasn't added a new commitment since July but the secondary haul is among the nation's best and No. 1 QB Cade Klubnik looks primed to cap his prep career with another state championship."

10. LSU (10)

15 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

