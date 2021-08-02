Winning Culture Helped Attract Jaren Kanak to Clemson

All Clemson recently caught up with the Tigers newest commitment Jaren Kanak and the versatile 2022 prospect said the culture inside the program was a huge factor in his decision.

Jaren Kanak is one of the more intriguing prospects in the entire 2022 recruiting class.

He plays multiple positions for his Hays High School team in Kansas and his versatility makes him a very attractive player. Some of the nation's best programs were hoping to land Kanak, who projects as a linebacker at the next level.

In the end, though, it was the Clemson Tigers that landed Kanak, with defensive coordinator Brent Venables getting his man.

"They got a winning culture and they're known for developing talent," Kanak told All Clemson. "And not only that, developing really good character men as well."

Kanak chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Michigan, among others, saying the culture inside the Clemson program set the program apart from every other school.

"They're just different in all the things and all the ways they do things," Kanak said. "They're very unique and very special and very deliberate in the way they do things. It's really attractive and I see myself fitting in very well with what they got going on."

At one time it was thought that Kanak's recruitment might run well into the fall. However, the versatile SI All-American candidate said he knew announcing now was the right thing to do.

"That kind of came up recently," Kanak said. "Thought it would be special to do it (Friday)."

In fact, the date on which he announced has special meaning to him. Kanak saw a chance to make that day even more meaningful and couldn't let that opportunity pass him by.

"July 30, it was 13 years ago that my biological father passed away," Kanak said. "We were in an accident and he lost his life. I thought it would be... it'd be a cool way to honor his name."

Not only is Kanak a versatile player, but he's also one of the fastest in the class and on top of seeing himself being a perfect fit in Venables aggressive scheme, he's also going to be a great match in that ever-important Clemson culture.

"I'm a fast aggressive player," Kanak said. "I think I bring a lot of speed and twitch to the field. Fast, aggressive player that loves to play ball. I'm very, very committed and very hard working to achieve my goals," Kanak said. "I have set goals and I'm going to do whatever I can to achieve them."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!