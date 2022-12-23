CLEMSON- Clemson added some talented youth, as well as some veteran experience to its quarterback room with its 2023 recruiting class.

While Cade Klubnik has yet to make a start and still has at least two years of eligibility left, the Tigers secured a commitment from blue-chip prospect Chris Vizzina back in the spring.

The incoming freshman is arguably one of the five best players at the position, ranking No. 35 in the SI99, and Swinney thinks he already has his quarterback of the future.

"CV is a great, great player coming from Briarwood," the head coach said. "I mean, he's a big-time talent, a guy that we think can go play for anybody in the country. I mean, he is a special player. Big, strong, can make all the throws, can really run. He's coming from a great program."

Swinney also landed a QB out of the transfer portal. Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of the legendary coach Bear Bryant, was somewhat of a signing day surprise. The graduate transfer who started his career at Alabama before transferring to Arizona State last season was in for an unofficial visit last week, and on Wednesday, made it official by signing with the Tigers.

Clemson recruited Tyson coming out of high school, but he would ultimately sign with the Crimson Tide. While he doesn't have a ton of playing experience, he does provide a veteran presence in the quarterback room.

"Paul Tyson is a guy that we recruited a little bit in high school," Swinney said. "One of the most prolific passers in the history of the state of Alabama coming out of high school. Three years in Tuscaloosa and then he spent this past year at Arizona State. And with Billy Wiles leaving, and obviously DJ leaving, we had a gap. So we needed to get a veteran guy."

The Klubnik era might now be officially underway, but looking ahead to next season, the Tigers were lacking depth behind him on the depth chart, and with the additions of Vizzina and Tyler, Swinney feels the program has addressed its needs at quarterback.

"We obviously believe in Cade and who he is and what he we think he's going to do in our program and we see CV in that same light," Swinney said. "So again, young guys, we don't have many guys."

"We really needed somebody else to come in and kind of kind of give us a little more experience in the room, and so, Paul fits that."

