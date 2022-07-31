Skip to main content

Clemson Adds to 2023 Recruiting Class With Commitment From S Rob Billings

Clemson has added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of S Rob Billings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The momentum on the recruiting trail continues for the Tigers.

2023 S Rob Billings has announced a commitment to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Florida State, Ole Miss Michigan and Duke.

The blue-chip talent out of Milton High in Alpharetta, Georgia, picked up an offer from Clemson after an unofficial visit back in March and has been back to campus multiple times since. Billings was on hand for the big official visit weekend in early June and most recently for Dabo Swinney's annual All In Cookout.

"I just felt like I was on the team, like one of the guys," Billings told All Clemson back after his official visit. "Just felt like home."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound SI All-American candidate's relationship with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Mickey Conn, was another one of the factors that drew Billings to the Tigers.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney
Play

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

Each week All Clemson tackles your recruiting questions.

2 hours ago
Kyle Richardson
Play

Richardson Believes He Has 'Four Guys That Can Play'

Following his promotion prior to the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, Kyle Richardson now has purview of Clemson’s tight ends as Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach. His 2022 group will feature one of the offense’s most respected veteran leaders and two young talents who are primed for larger roles after ascending the depth chart in 2021.

4 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Play

First Summer Official Visit Weekend Was 'Awesome' for Dabo Swinney and Clemson

Head coach Dabo Swinney talks reasoning behind Clemson hosting summer officials for the first time during his tenure.

19 hours ago

"He says I'm a good player," Billings said. "He thinks he can bring me to like another level, like take my game to another level."

Another thing that really separated Clemson throughout the process was the emphasis Swinney places on life after football.

"He talks to us and he preaches the education part of it," Billings said. "Because football has to come to an end one day, so he preaches getting your degree and focusing on your education because having a degree is very good. Just him taking the time because not all head coaches do that."

The addition of Billings now gives Clemson 18 commitments in the 2023 class. He is the second safety to verbally pledge to the class, joining Kylen Webb, who announced a commitment back in June.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP Priester2 hours ago
Kyle Richardson
Football

Richardson Believes He Has 'Four Guys That Can Play'

By Zach Lentz and CU Athletic Communications4 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

First Summer Official Visit Weekend Was 'Awesome' for Dabo Swinney and Clemson

By JP Priester19 hours ago
Memorial Stadium
Football

Clemson Star named to Steelers' Hall of Honors Class of 2022

By Will Vandervort19 hours ago
USATSI_17155631_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Linebackers' Knowledge Level Isn't a Concern for Dabo Swinney

By Brad SenkiwJul 30, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Kyle Richardson
Recruiting

Clemson TE Coach Kyle Richardson Adjusting to Life On Road As Recruiter

By JP PriesterJul 29, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
Jake Briningstool
Football

Briningstool 'Has Got a Chance to Be Pretty Special'

By Zach LentzJul 29, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18723444
Football

Clemson One of Four FBS Teams to Have No Transfers

By Zach LentzJul 29, 2022 8:00 AM EDT