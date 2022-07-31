The momentum on the recruiting trail continues for the Tigers.

2023 S Rob Billings has announced a commitment to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Florida State, Ole Miss Michigan and Duke.

The blue-chip talent out of Milton High in Alpharetta, Georgia, picked up an offer from Clemson after an unofficial visit back in March and has been back to campus multiple times since. Billings was on hand for the big official visit weekend in early June and most recently for Dabo Swinney's annual All In Cookout.

"I just felt like I was on the team, like one of the guys," Billings told All Clemson back after his official visit. "Just felt like home."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound SI All-American candidate's relationship with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Mickey Conn, was another one of the factors that drew Billings to the Tigers.

"He says I'm a good player," Billings said. "He thinks he can bring me to like another level, like take my game to another level."

Another thing that really separated Clemson throughout the process was the emphasis Swinney places on life after football.

"He talks to us and he preaches the education part of it," Billings said. "Because football has to come to an end one day, so he preaches getting your degree and focusing on your education because having a degree is very good. Just him taking the time because not all head coaches do that."

The addition of Billings now gives Clemson 18 commitments in the 2023 class. He is the second safety to verbally pledge to the class, joining Kylen Webb, who announced a commitment back in June.

