Brad Brownell Adds Another Piece To 2021 Recruiting Class

After all the success Dabo Swinney has had with players out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, Brad Brownell will now take his shot with a player from the same school.

Ian Schieffelin, a 6-foot-8, 225 pound power forward officially committed to Brownell and the Clemson basketball team on Monday night. Schieffelin chose the Tigers over App State and Richmond.

Schieffelin is considered a three star prospect in the 247 Sports Composite. He is ranked No. 20 overall in the state of Georgia and is No. 51 nationally among the players at his position.

On The Radar Hoops Academy Analysis:

"Following the On the Radar Hoops Academy, several ACC/SEC programs have inquired about Schieffelin. He may not be flashy, but the kid consistently produces. He understands how to post up and is effective with his back to the basket with seal or up & under moves. What makes Schieffelin a hot commodity is his ability to stretch the floor and make shots from multiple levels."

He is the Tigers second commitment of the 2021 recruiting class, joining Josh Beadle, a four star in-state guard from Columbia.

