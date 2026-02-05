Clemson Enters Strong Position in Recruitment of 2027 Edge Rusher Following Offer

Clemson’s recruiting trip continues during this offseason, adding another player on its radar over the next calendar year.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff sent an offer to edge rusher Santana Harvey from the class of 2027. The Lakeland, Florida native, is a four-star recruit in next year’s class, according to Rivals.

Harvey is the No. 31-ranked edge rusher in the class, being the No. 34 player from the state of Florida. He is a top 350 prospect in 2027, and one that Swinney will look to pick up to fill a critical need at edge rusher in seasons to come.

Defensive ends coach Chris Rumph has done a fantastic job over the course of his recruitment, allowing the Tigers to have the best odds to get him as of Feb. 5. Clemson has a 52.3% chance to nab Harvey from the rest of the field for his next home at the collegiate level. This includes plenty of teams within the SEC and ACC.

Currently, 6-foot-5, 225-pound standout has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Indiana and Notre Dame, to name the notable schools. The school with the next-highest chance to pick him up is Florida Atlantic, but that’s only at 2.2%.

The Tigers are currently on the hunt for a defensive end for this 2027 class, sending an offer out to Desmond Malpress earlier in the week as well. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen sent offers to two edge rushers from the state of Florida this week, and he is looking to get at least one for that season.

Clemson has hosted Harvey on campus twice, both on unofficial visits. He visited in June 2025 and was on campus for the LSU game on Aug. 30 at Memorial Stadium. Florida is the only school that he’s visited more than four times. The Miami Hurricanes hosted him once.

It’s important to note that neither the Gators nor Hurricanes has given him an offer, though that can change in the upcoming weeks to help sway him elsewhere. The two schools are in the same situation with Clemson for Malpress as well.

Swinney needs this position filled, and he doesn’t have anybody in the class of 2027 at the position just yet. Harrison Luke, Max Brown, and Christian Chancellor Jr. are the only three recruits on defense that he currently has.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Harvey’s progression throughout his recruiting process, with an opportunity to narrow down his list of official visits in the cards for the future, once February passes. On3 expects Harvey to decide at the beginning of the summer.