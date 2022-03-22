Clemson Feels Like 'Home' for 2023 LB Jalen Smith

2023 LB Jalen Smith updates his recruitment and recaps his recent visit with All Clemson.

Two-sport star Jalen Smith is one of many high school recruits to visit the Clemson campus this spring.

The 2023 LB out of Grayson High School in Georgia, who is also a track standout, took an unofficial visit last weekend and came away overly impressed by the culture that Dabo Swinney has cultivated inside the program.

"I would say the family atmosphere and the feeling that the coaching staff has your best interest," Smith told All Clemson when asked about what stood out about the visit.

The 6-foot-2. 202-pound prospect has close to 30 offers currently, with UCF, Miami, Texas, Tennessee and Boston College being some of the schools currently recruiting him the hardest.

However, there is still one offer he's still after, as the Tigers have yet to pull the trigger. If that offer ever does come, though, it would catapult Clemson up towards the top of Smith's list.

"It would mean a lot to get an offer from a program like Clemson," Smith said. "It would be one of my top choices."

As it stands, Smith is still working to develop a relationship with new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin.

"Coach Goodwin is a genuine guy," Smith said. "Seems like a great coach to play under. Our relationship is starting to build and come closer."

When it comes to making a decision, Smith will be looking for a school that has a strong culture, something he said Clemson absolutely porvides.

"I’m looking for a family atmosphere," Smith said. "Somewhere I can develop to become a man. Also a place that feels like home, which Clemson provides."

