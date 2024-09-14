Clemson Firmly in the Mix for Talented Four-Star Wide Receiver
With only the finishing touches left to do in the 2025 recruiting class, Clemson will now turn their attention to future cycles and start working on securing some of the top prospects around the country.
As it's known by now, their ability to do so is imperative because Dabo Swinney and the Tigers don't utilize the transfer portal, so to ensure they can remain competitive on the national landscape, they need to land elite high schoolers.
So far, Clemson has secured commitments from three players in the 2026 class, ranking them 17th according to On3's rankings.
Without a game this weekend, the coaching staff was surely putting together a gameplan on which players they are making a top priority.
One prospect high on their list is four-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan.
The Alabama native is ranked as the No. 56 overall player by On3's Industry Ranking, but is all the way up at No. 7 per 247Sports' rankings.
Morgan is a coveted recruit, but he's in no hurry to rush his process or decision.
"I am taking my time with everything. A lot of schools are recruiting me hard, so many are making me feel like a top priority and it is great to hear from schools every day, but it is still early for me. There are a lot of schools I still want to see," he told Chad Simmons of On3.
Because of where he lives and plays high school football, the Tigers will have to fend of the instate programs of Alabama and Auburn.
But that doesn't mean he isn't considering other schools around the country.
"I don't care if I stay in state or go out of state. I am going to take my time, sort things out and see where I need to be. Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too. I will keep talking to schools, take my official visits next year and find the school I need to be at," Morgan added.
As he alluded to, no school has gotten an official visit from him yet, so there is plenty of time for Swinney and his staff to build the relationship that the four-star talent is looking for in his recruitment.
Clemson might have an uphill battle, but as they have shown in the past, they are a destination for wide receivers around the country and can put them into the NFL.