Clemson has added to its 2023 recruiting in a big way, as DT Vic Burley has announced a commitment to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect out of Warner Robins, Georgia, has been one of the most sought-after players in the country. Burley chose Clemson over his other top schools, Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee.

"I kind of knew immediately," Burley said of his decision to choose Clemson. "I just wanted to take my time waiting and make sure it was the right decision for me."

The importance of the Tigers being able to go into Georgia and pull out one of the top talents in the state can not be understated, especially when you consider that the Bulldogs were Clemson's biggest competition.

Burley has visited Clemson on numerous occasions, but one of his most recent trips, back in February was one of the most important. It gave him a chance to get an up-close look at the Tigers' revamped coaching staff, and Burley came away more than impressed.

"It was very important for me to just meet the new coaches there, and to build a relationship with them was very special," Burley told SI All-American. "I do like Clemson, so I wanted to make sure it was still there and there was no drop-off."

"They picked up where they left off. There was no drop-off, in fact, it might have been a little bit better than the old staff."

The talented defensive lineman has long been a priority for the Tigers and will be one of the cornerstones of the class. Not only is the SI All-American candidate one of the five-best defensive tackles in the nation, he's arguably one of the Top-50 players overall.

Burley's addition continues Clemson's hot streak on the recruiting trail, despite the decommitment of WR Nathaniel Joseph on Wednesday. The Tigers have picked up three verbal pledges this week alone and eighth since that first weekend in June when the Tigers hosted 27 uncommitted prospects on official visits.

All Clemson's Take: High football IQ. Powerful, explodes off the line of scrimmage, and extremely athletic, as evidenced by his ability to play tight end on the offensive side of the ball. Burley is extremely versatile, can play inside or outside, if need be. Has the size, length, wingspan, and obviously the talent to come in and compete for immediate playing time.

