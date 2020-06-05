Elite WR Troy Stellato to Decide Between Ohio State, Clemson Live on SI

Troy Stellato is ready.

The Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons wide receiver prospect, who picked up more than 40 verbal scholarship offers throughout his recruitment, is on the verge of making his college decision.

Trimming his long list of options down to national powers Ohio State and Clemson, the rising senior recruit will make his college intentions known right here on SI All-American Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET during a multi-platform live stream from the Stellato family home in south Florida.

At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Stellato put up strong receiving campaigns in 2018 and 2019, eclipsing the 700 yard-mark in each season. As a junior, he registered nine touchdowns in helping the Chiefs make another deep playoff run against Class 5A competition in the Sunshine State. As a sophomore, he helped Gibbons to the program's first FHSAA state championship.

In between those campaigns, the then rising junior hit his recruiting stride during the spring and summer months of 2019. While posting strong showings at offseason events, what helped him capture national attention was back-to-back 4.4-second 40-yard dash times at The Opening Miami. The verified times, finishing as the second-fastest participant in talent-rich south Florida, validated the speed he brings to the wide receiver position.

Combined with his production against strong competition, colleges from coast to coast made Stellato one of the most coveted underclassmen prospects nationally. Ohio State offered in September and fellow national powers Alabama, LSU, Georgia, USC and others did the same. Clemson came in early October.

Stellato quickly trimmed his list to a dozen before cutting down to six on Christmas Day. On March 15, he announced the list of a half-dozen was down to just two -- Ohio State and Clemson.

Before the NCAA shut offseason recruiting down due to COVID-19, Stellato had already logged two trips to Ohio State and was a week removed from a visit to Clemson. He has been evaluating the two ever since. A commitment to either the Buckeyes or Tigers would bolster what may well end up as the top two college football recruiting classes of the 2021 cycle to date.

