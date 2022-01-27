Clemson Gets Commitment From Younger Brother of Bo Nix

Clemson added to its quarterback room on Thursday, as Caleb Nix committed to the Tigers.

"I am excited to accept a preferred walk-on offer to Clemson University," Nix tweeted in the announcement.

Nix is accepting a preferred walk-on spot with the Tigers, while also having opportunities at LA-Monroe and Troy. He is the younger brother of former Auburn QB Bo Nix, who just recently announced he will transfer to Oregon.

The 6-foot, 193-pound prospect from Central High in Phenix City, Alabama comes from the same high school as former Clemson wideout Justyn Ross.

The quarterback threw for 2,897 yards with 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a senior. He also rushed for 639 yards and 12 more scores.

Nix's addition now gives the Tigers six quarterbacks on the roster and provides more depth to a group that was short on arms in 2021. Nix is the third QB to join Clemson's 2022 recruiting class, after Cade Klubnik signed during the early signing period and with Hunter Johnson being added via transfer.

Nix will officially sign on February 2 during a ceremony at his high school.

