Clemson Offer Dream Come True for T.L. Hanna's Fletcher Cothran

T.L. Hanna linebacker Fletcher Cothran picked up an offer from Clemson on Friday and the 2022 prospect visited with AllClemson.com to discuss the details.

Local prospect Fletcher Cothran picked up his first college offer on Friday, and in his eyes, it was a big one.

Cothran is a two-sport star at T.L. Hanna High School, which is just down the road from the Clemson campus. The 2022 linebacker, who also plays baseball, said getting the offer from the team he's grown up rooting for was a little surreal.

"It honestly was a dream come true," Cothran told AllClemson.com. "I was so excited, because growing up that has always been my favorite team and I’ve always been a huge fan."

At the moment, Cothran is being offered as a Preferred Walk-On. However, head coach Dabo Swinney, who called Cothran personally with the offer, left the door open for the possibility of it becoming a full offer later in the summer after the staff has the opportunity to evaluate him further.

"Coach Swinney called me and was talking about how he had an spot for me on the team," Cothran said. "They like the length of my body, my aggressiveness, and my striking ability."

As a junior last season, Cothran was credited with 30 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He also forced a fumbled and had two pass deflections in helping guide T.L. Hanna to the Class 5A state championship game. He also plays some running back for the Yellow Jackets and averaged over five yards per carry last year.

While Clemson is the only school to have offered Cothran to date, he's also been looking at Wake Forest and Navy. He currently has no timetable when it comes to making a decision but said that when the time does come, the success Clemson is having, as well as the culture inside the program will be hard to ignore.

"I haven’t been offered by any others right now but I like Wake Forest and the Naval Academy a lot," Cothran said. "But definitely the culture that Coach Swinney and the other coaches have made Clemson to be (really stand out)."

