SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Offers Elite 2022 Safety Prospect

JP-Priester

Xavier Nwankpa is one of the top safety prospects in the 2022 recruiting class and on Sunday, the SI All-American candidate out of Iowa officially picked up an offer from Clemson. 

"Beyond blessed and excited to announce I have received an offer FROM .. Clemson University," Nwankpa tweeted. 

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound safety out of Southeast Polk High School in Altoona, Iowa is considered one of the top safeties in the 2022 class and already has a slew of offers from some of the top programs in the country. Ohio State, LSU, Florida, and Michigan are just a few of the schools to have offered Nwankpa, and he is one of the Buckeyes top targets at the position.

So far the Tigers have secured verbal pledges from two players in the 2022 class, both offensive linemen, and both committed in the past two weeks. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Uiagalelei Felt Like He Could Have Done More in Loss to Notre Dame

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei turned in another impressive showing in his second career start but says he felt like he could have done more to help the Tigers get a road win against Notre Dame.

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

What We Learned from a Clemson Loss at Notre Dame

Clemson had chances to beat Notre Dame, but it was the other team that made the key plays at the most opportune time.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Gallman Scores In Third Straight Game

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman had a season high in carries (14) and yards (68) in New York's 23-20 victory over Washington Sunday. The former fourth-round pick has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games.

Travis Boland

Clemson Drops 3 Spots in AP Poll

The loss to Notre Dame didn't drop Clemson too far in the latest Associated Press Top-25.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Enters Second Off Week Hobbled

The injury bug struck Clemson especially hard during their loss at Notre Dame on Saturday, and the Tigers will get some time to heal.

Brad Senkiw

Analysts Still Have Clemson In Top Four

ESPN college football analysts Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway each both ranked Clemson fourth in its weekly Capital One Fan Vote on College Football Final. Palmer and Galloway each rank their top five after the college football Saturday.

Travis Boland

Notre Dame Football is Still a Big Deal to Clemson, But for How Long?

Notre Dame football still strongly resonates in sports, despite the Irish's lack of success against elite teams, but could that change?

Brad Senkiw

by

FtnIrish

Loss To Irish Does Not Mean Clemson's Season Is Over

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was proud of the way his team battled in the Tigers 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame. Despite mistakes he said his team had every opportunity to win, but the season doesn't end tonight

Travis Boland

Trevor Lawrence Will Not Win the Heisman; D.J. Uiagalelei Will

Trevor Lawrence entered the 2020 season as the odds-on favorite to take home the first-ever Heisman Trophy in Clemson history, but his odds slipped after contracting COVID-19. Even if Lawrence does not win the Heisman Uiagalelei will.

Zach Lentz

by

DJ Uiagalelei 08

Norte Dame Silences Clemson's Travis Etienne as Irish knock off Tigers in Heavyweight Showdown

Notre Dame was committed to shutting down Clemson's Travis Etienne and silenced the Heisman contender Saturday night in South Bend

Christopher Hall