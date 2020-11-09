Clemson Offers Elite 2022 Safety Prospect

Xavier Nwankpa is one of the top safety prospects in the 2022 recruiting class and on Sunday, the SI All-American candidate out of Iowa officially picked up an offer from Clemson.

"Beyond blessed and excited to announce I have received an offer FROM .. Clemson University," Nwankpa tweeted.

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound safety out of Southeast Polk High School in Altoona, Iowa is considered one of the top safeties in the 2022 class and already has a slew of offers from some of the top programs in the country. Ohio State, LSU, Florida, and Michigan are just a few of the schools to have offered Nwankpa, and he is one of the Buckeyes top targets at the position.

So far the Tigers have secured verbal pledges from two players in the 2022 class, both offensive linemen, and both committed in the past two weeks.

