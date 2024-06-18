Clemson Offers Four-Star Georgia Linebacker After 'Great' Visit
Clemson is starting to build out their list of targets for the future recruiting classes as they focus on finishing the 2025 cycle with one of the best in the country.
Under Dabo Swinney, strong recruiting has been a staple, and with their refusal to use the transfer portal, they're going to need to maintain that if they want to compete at a national level going forward.
There are certain pundits who don't think that will happen, even as the College Football Playoff officially expands to 12 teams this season.
Only time will tell if Swinney and the Tigers can prove the doubters wrong about how he operates his program, but continuing to dominate the recruiting trail will only help them in that pursuit.
Clemson got some tough news when it was revealed one of their top 2026 quarterback targets committed to a different program despite there being some strong sentiment they had impressed the young signal caller during his time on campus.
But, that's the way this game goes and the Tigers will have to regroup and move on quickly.
Getting a scholarship offer out to a top defensive player in the class is a good start, and that's exactly what they did with four-star linebacker Duyon Forkpa.
Only ranked by Rivals out of the four major recruiting services, he is rated as the No. 9 linebacker in the class which is a great starting base for how he could be ultimately viewed.
While there are certain players who are firmly established in the hierarchy, others will be late risers and make huge leaps during their junior seasons and into the summer prior to their senior year.
Already getting on the radar of Forkpa could prove to be wise, especially if he is one of those recruits who climbs up the rankings.