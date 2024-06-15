Columnist Makes Bold Claim About Clemson's College Football Playoff Chances
At this point on the calendar, most of the attention by football programs around the country is given to their recruiting efforts for the class of 2025 as they try to land their top targets.
With Clemson looking to secure one of the best rated classes in the nation, their official visits will be an important time to lock up commitments.
But, in around a month or so, all of the focus will be on the ucpoming season.
For the Tigers, their goal is clear.
Compete for an ACC championship and get back into the College Football Playoff after missing out on it for the past three years.
Clemson has a talented enough team to accomplish that, led by Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cade Klubnik and their top-rated linebacking corps. With the CFP field expanding from four teams to 12, they should be a program who finds themselves competing for a national championship every season.
However, one analyst doesn't think that will be the case.
Jesse Simonton of On3 took a look at how the transfer portal might affect which teams get into the CFP, and because the Tigers don't operate in that fashion under Dabo Swinney, he had a bold proclamation for Clemson this year.
"In a related note, Clemson is the only power conference program not to sign a single transfer in 2024. Not one offensive lineman. Not a single wideout. Nothing, which is why the Tigers probably won't make the playoffs," he writes.
Swinney's lack of transfer portal usage has been a major topic across the college football landscape.
People have started to questions his methods since he's only won a single ACC championship the past three years and hasn't been to the College Football Playoff during this time.
He's been called archaic, stubborn, and out of touch for his refusal to bring players inside his program who didn't commit to Clemson out of high school.
Simonton certainly is one who seems to subscribe to that thinking.
Whether or not Swinney is doing the right thing regarding the transfer portal will be determined on the field this season. They had a couple down years, winning less than double-digit games last fall for only the second time in the head coach's tenure, but that doesn't mean it will stay that way.
The Tigers have the talent to be one of the Top 12 teams who get into this tournament.
It's now up to the players and coaches to go out there and silence all the doubters this year.