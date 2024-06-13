Clemson Football Sitting On Highly-Touted 2025 Football Class
The Clemson Tigers don’t seem to want to mess with the transfer portal when it comes to football. Recruiting, however, is another story.
The Tigers’ recruiting class for 2025 is ranked No. 4 in On3’s most recent industry rankings, which came out earlier this week.
The industry rankings are a combination of four of the most respected recruiting services in college football — On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. On3 uses a weighted average to determine the overall rankings.
Only Ohio State, LSU and USC are rated higher than Clemson.
The Tigers had a weighted score of 92.58, with their top commitment from a five-star edge rusher Ari Watford, a recruit who is No. 32 overall in the industry ranking.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is from Norfolk, Va., where he plays at Maury High School. He committed to the Tigers in January.
Right now, Watford is Clemson’s only five-star commit. But 10 of the 13 members of the class are four-star players, which helps keep Clemson’s overall ranking high.
On offense, the Tigers have commitments from four-star players like Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy running back Gideon Davidson, Buford (Ga.) offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic quarterback Blake Hebert, Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking and Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Carleton Preston.
On defense, the four-star commits included Durham (N.C.) Southern defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell, Lynchburg (Va.), Tampa Wiregrass Ranch cornerback Graceson Littleton and Lake City (S.C.) South Florence defensive lineman Amare Adams.
All commitments are non-binding. The first window for 2025 recruits to sign is during the early period from Dec. 4-6.
The rest of the Top 25 included Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, Michigan, Miami (FL), Missouri, Rutgers, TCU, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Texas Tech and South Carolina.
The Tigers open their football season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia.