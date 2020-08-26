SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Clemson Offers Elite 2022 Running Back Emmanuel Henderson

JP-Priester

Emmanuel Henderson, one of the nation's top running back prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, has received an offer from Clemson. He announced the offer on Twitter on Tuesday night. 

"Thrilled to receive an offer to play at Clemson University," Henderson posted on Twitter. 

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back out of Hartford. Ala., has a multitude of offers from all across the country including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State, to name a few. 

Henderson is one of the top players from the state of Alabama and has to be considered an early favorite to be an SI All-American in 2022.

As a sophomore last season, he accounted for 3,247 total yards and 45 touchdowns on 203 touches, including 1,996 yards and 32 TDs rushing. He also tied an AHSAA state record with six kickoff returns for touchdowns. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Amari Rodgers: 'I'm At My Highest Level'

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers admitted Tuesday that a knee injury last season may have slowed him down, but now feels like he is playing at his highest level

Travis Boland

McFadden Impressed With Freshmen

Jordan McFadden said Friday he was impressed with the group of freshmen offensive lineman. He said they are strong physically but are having to adjust to the college level.

Travis Boland

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Impressed With Second-Year Receivers

Clemson receivers Joe Ngata, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector will each be expected to take the next step in helping keep the Tigers passing game potent in 2020

Travis Boland

Clemson Ranked No. 1 in AP Poll

Just like in the Coaches Poll, the Clemson Tigers sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday, for the second consecutive year.

Brad Senkiw

by

zachlentz

In Dabo's Own Words: Clemson Doesn't Worry About Style Points

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is not concerned winning games a certain way or pleasing a pollster. Instead, he is focused on accomplishing his goals—none of which are winning a national title.

Zach Lentz

Brannon Spector Feels No Added Pressure Wearing No. 13

Clemson WR Brannon Spector opens up about following in footsteps of guys like Hunter Renfrow by wearing jersey No. 13

JP-Priester

Derion Kendrick Focused On Mastering His Craft

Clemson's All-ACC CB Derion Kendrick is working to become a more well-rounded player in his second season playing the position

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

My Brother's Keeper: Baylon Spector enjoying playing with younger brother

Bond between a pair of brothers on Clemson's roster continues to grow as both face heighten roles in 2020

Christopher Hall

Clemson's Cornerback Battle Could Extend Well Into Fall

As the Tigers wrapped up fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the heated battle for the starting cornerback spot opposite Derion Kendrick

JP-Priester

Lannden Zanders Confident in Clemson's Safety Core

Sophomore safety entering 2020 with greater confidence and comfort

Christopher Hall