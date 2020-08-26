Emmanuel Henderson, one of the nation's top running back prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, has received an offer from Clemson. He announced the offer on Twitter on Tuesday night.

"Thrilled to receive an offer to play at Clemson University," Henderson posted on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back out of Hartford. Ala., has a multitude of offers from all across the country including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State, to name a few.

Henderson is one of the top players from the state of Alabama and has to be considered an early favorite to be an SI All-American in 2022.

As a sophomore last season, he accounted for 3,247 total yards and 45 touchdowns on 203 touches, including 1,996 yards and 32 TDs rushing. He also tied an AHSAA state record with six kickoff returns for touchdowns.

