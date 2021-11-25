Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2022 Linebacker

Clemson added to its 2022 recruiting class on Thanksgiving Day.

2022 linebacker Wade Woodaz, who had close to 30 offers, committed to the Tigers on Thursday.

A product of the Jesuit Tigers in Tampa, Florida, Woodaz simply tweeted, "Still a Tiger," in making the announcement.

Woodaz was on hand for the Tigers win over UConn and picked up an offer while on the visit. Louisville, Utah, Iowa and Georgia Tech were just a few of the numerous offers the linebacker had accumulated.

Through 10 games, the high school senior has 59 tackles, including six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception.

Woodaz's commitment now gives the Tigers 14 verbal pledges in the 2022 recruiting class, which is currently ranked as one of the ten-best in the country.

