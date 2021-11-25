Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2022 LB Wade Woodaz
Clemson added to its 2022 recruiting class on Thanksgiving Day.
2022 linebacker Wade Woodaz, who had close to 30 offers, committed to the Tigers on Thursday.
A product of the Jesuit Tigers in Tampa, Florida, Woodaz simply tweeted, "Still a Tiger," in making the announcement.
Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2022 Linebacker
Clemson picks up a commitment from 2022 linebacker Wade Woodaz on Thanksgiving Day.
'Unfriendly Like Comments' From Gamecock Coaches Helped Lead Former TE to Clemson
Brandon Ford had one of the most prolific seasons by a tight end in Clemson history back in 2012, and if not for some comments from the South Carolina coaching staff things might have worked out much differently.
What's Left for Clemson In 2022 Recruiting Class
Dabo Swinney addressed the 2022 recruiting class on his call in show on Monday, saying the Tigers could sign as many as 20 players.
Woodaz was on hand for the Tigers win over UConn and picked up an offer while on the visit. Louisville, Utah, Iowa and Georgia Tech were just a few of the numerous offers the linebacker had accumulated.
Through 10 games, the high school senior has 59 tackles, including six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception.
Woodaz's commitment now gives the Tigers 14 verbal pledges in the 2022 recruiting class, which is currently ranked as one of the ten-best in the country.
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!