First Day of June Brings Multitude of Clemson Offers to Top 2023 Targets

On the first day after the NCAA mandated dead period expired the Clemson coaching staff went to work on its 2023 class handing out a number of offers to top prospects across the country.

The next few weeks are shaping up to be one of the busiest times the Clemson Football program has seen in quite some time.

Not only are countless high-profile recruits set to visit the campus at some point over the next month, but June also signifies the beginning of offers going out to 2023 prospects, and the coaches wasted no time, sending out a number of offers to top targets on Tuesday.

The Tigers don't generally offer kids before they finish up their sophomore year in high school. The coaching staff had offered just one player in the 2023 class before Tuesday, that being Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Notable 2023 Offers Reported on June 1

4-star Safety Caleb Downs (6-foot, 185) Hoschton, Ga

5-star LB Drayk Bowen (6-foot-2, 215) Merrillville, In

5-star DT Lebbeus Overton (6-foot-4, 265) Alpharetta, Ga

4-star LB Raylen Wilson (6-foot-2, 201) Tallahassee, Fl

5-star DL Peter Woods (6-foot-5, 260) Alabaster, Al

4-star LB Josiah Trotter (brother of Jeremiah Trotter Jr.) (6-foot-2, 225) Philadelphia, Pa

4-star LB Tackett Curtis (6-foot-2, 205) Many, La

4-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei (brother of D.J. Uiagalelei) (6-foot-4, 225) Bellflower, Ca

4-star DE Damon Wilson (6-foot-4, 230) Venice, Fl

5-star CB Tony Mitchell (6-foot-2, 180) Alabaster, Al

5-star Safety Sonny Styles (6-foot-4, 205) Pickerington, Oh

5-star DE Malik Bryant (6-foot-2, 235) Orlando, Fl

5-star LB Anthony Hill Jr (6-foot-2, 225) Denton, Tx

4-star DL Kelby Collins (6-foot-5, 250) Gardendale, Al

5-star DL David Hicks (6-foot-4, 250) Allen, Tx

5-star DL Victor Burley (6-foot-5, 265) Warner Robins, Ga

