Tiger Tracker: June Shaping Up to be Busy Month for Clemson Recruiting

With the dead period set to expire at the end of May, the month of June is shaping up to be a busy one for the Clemson coaching staff.

Things have been moving along at a fairly slow place for the Clemson Tigers in this current recruiting cycle.

The dead period that has been in place since March of last year is primarily responsible for that and with it set to expire at the end of May, expect things to pick up rather quickly.

June is looking like it will be a very busy month for the Clemson coaching staff. Head coach Dabo Swinney has high school camps scheduled throughout the first week of June and the Tigers will hold their Elite Retreat June 12-13. On top of that, a number of potential prospects will make visits to campus in the month of June.

Jaren Kanak (ATH) 2022: The 3-star player from Kansas is set to visit on June 1. Kanak has picked up offers from a handful of Big-12 schools including Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas State.

Deuce Caldwell (Safety) 2022: The 3-star safety from Mauldin is set to take an unofficial visit on June 1. The in-state prospect has not received an offer from the Tigers as of yet, but is hopeful that one is forthcoming. He is teammates with fellow five-star safety target Jeadyn Lukus.

Justice Haynes (RB) 2023: The four-star back from Georgia is set to take an unofficial visit on June 1. Haynes is currently thought to be a Georgia lean, but getting a kid on campus is the first step in the recruiting process for Swinney and the rest of the Clemson coaching staff.

Payton Kirkland (OL) 2023: Kirkland was just on hand for the spring game and will already be making a return trip on June 2. The four-star prospect is already considered one of the top tackles in the 2023 class and has ties to the program via close-friend Tyler Davis.

Malachi Nelson (QB) 2023: The 5-star quarterback from California is slated to make an unofficial visit to Clemson June 4-5. While Clemson has yet to pull the trigger on an offer, it is believed that one is coming in the very near future. Nelson is considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the class and getting him campus could be a game-changer for the Tigers.

Makai Lemon (WR) 2023: One of the top prospects in the entire 2023 class, the five-star ATH plans to be on campus for an unofficial visit June 4-5. Lemon is sporting a number of bigtime offers already including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State and Oklahoma.

Matayo Uiagalelei (DE) 2023: D.J. Uiagalelei's younger brother is already considered one of the top high school players in the entire 2023 recruiting class. The 4-star prospect who's having a ton of success as a tight end and defensive end is set to be on campus June 4-5.

Tomarrion Parker (SDE) 2023: The 4-star defensive linemen hails from Central High School in Phoenix City, Alabama, the same school that has produced standout receivers Justyn Ross and E.J. Williams. Parker is scheduled for an unofficial visit June 5-6.

Antonio Williams (WR) 2022: After visiting for the spring game, the 4-star in-state player from Irmo is slated to be on campus June 6. Williams is currently considered a slight lean to rival South Carolina but that could change in an instant if Clemson were to pull the trigger on an offer.

Jihaad Campbell (DE) 2022: Considered one of the top defensive ends in the 2022 class, Campbell sports offers from most of the major football programs across the country. The 4-star defensive lineman picked up his offer from Clemson last August and is set visit on June 8.

Jaxon Howard (TE) 2023: Howard is the son of former Stanford standout Willie Howard and the 4-star TE from from Minnesota is set for an unofficial visit on June 12. Howard already has more than 50 offers and is hoping that an offer from Clemson is on the horizon.

Oscar Delp (TE) 2022: Delp is one of the top tight ends on the board. The 6-foot-5 prospect from Georgia is scheduled to make a visit sometime in early June. Delp has offers from all of the major schools and back in February trimmed his list of favorites down to 13, with the Tigers making the cut. Georgia is thought to be the favorite at the moment, but there's a long ways to go in Delp's recruitment.