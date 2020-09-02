The Clemson brand is as strong as it's ever been, and the Tigers recruiting footprint now stretches from one side of the country to the other.

However, that doesn't mean they have forgotten about the talent right here at home, and on Tuesday the coaching staff extended an offer to Adam Randall, a 2022 wide receiver out of Myrtle Beach.

To receive an offer from Clemson as a wide receiver means something, and Randall says he feels fortunate to have his talents recognized by the school known in recruiting circles as "Wide Receiver U."

"My initial reaction was shock, and I was very excited," Randall told All Clemson. "I just felt blessed that they would offer me."

Living inside the state of South Carolina gives Randall an up close look at not only how successful the Clemson program has been on the field but also how the Tigers develop players off the field. That is something he has taken notice of and Randall is planning to take an official visit when the opportunity presents itself.

"Clemson stands out because they have been a top program for the past decade, and they also have a great home atmosphere," Randall said. "I plan on taking an official visit to Clemson, and get to see that atmosphere."

New wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham is leading the charge in the recruitment of Randall, who already holds offers from several Power-5 schools. While it may be early on in the process, some of those schools are already standing out over the others.

"My lead recruiter is Coach Grisham," Randall said. "Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee are standing out right now because of how they are recruiting me."

Currently Randall is planning to enroll early at whatever school he eventually chooses to attend. He is hoping to have a decision in the next few months and has a pretty good idea of exactly what it is he is looking for in a school.

"I hope to be committed by the beginning of 2021, so I can enroll early," Randall said. "I’m looking for a school that has a great home atmosphere and somewhere that I can go and make an impact."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter