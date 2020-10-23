SI.com
AllClemson
2022 QB Cade Klubnik Will Be On Hand For Syracuse Game

JP-Priester

Getting potential recruits on campus has been rather tricky over the last several months. 

Due to the pandemic, there has been an NCAA mandated dead period in place since the spring and it will remain in effect through at least the end of the year. That means schools can't have high school prospects in for official visits and that coaches can't have any face to face contact with high school players. 

However, none of that is stopping 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik from visiting on his own. The highly touted prospect has decided to take an unofficial visit to Clemson and will be on hand this weekend when the top-ranked Tigers host Syracuse. 

The SI All-American candidate out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas says the dead period has made it tough on him while trying to make one of the biggest decisions of his young life.

"It’s made it pretty tough," Klubnik told All Clemson. "I haven’t gotten to take one visit or shake any coaches hand. I haven’t been able to make it to any practices or anything which is a huge part of the process of making a decision."

The high school junior says he hears from the Clemson coaching staff regularly. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter are the two he hears from the most and Klubnik says that so far they have really liked what they have seen from the young signal caller.

"They are loving my style of play, my accuracy, calmness in the pocket," Klubnik said. "They love my athleticism and ability to make plays out of nothing. They love my character."

Klubnik says that there are a lot of things that stand about about Clemson, but the thing that really attracts him to the school is the culture that head coach Dabo Swinney has created inside the program.

"Amazing football program," Klubnik said. "Great culture, great academics, good people, somewhere I can grow further as a person. I would say the culture and the great consistency of their program catches my attention most. It gets me pumped up. And obviously outstanding academics."

The 6-foot-2, 180 pound quarterback has yet to offered. The Tigers have only offered two quarterbacks up to this point in the 2022 class and Klubnik is hoping to soon become the third.

"It would mean the world to me," Klubnik said. "That would be nuts."

