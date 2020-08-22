SI.com
Clemson Target Sage Ryan Makes SI All-American Top-10 Nickel Rankings

JP-Priester

Sage Ryan, one of the few remaining targets for Clemson in the 2021 recruiting class, has been named the fourth-best nickel prospect in the country by SI-All American. 

"Ryan is a versatile player whom we can see playing running back, wide receiver, slot receiver, safety and, of course, nickel at the next level. He can offer a defensive coordinator flexibility in various packages to combat varied personnel groupings on Saturdays by playing in base, nickel, dime and dollar as a bump/over-hang defender walked out over slots. Ryan has the short-area quickness to work in underneath coverage, and his speed will allow him to play with range. His thick frame also allows him to factor as a C-gap defender in run fits, as he will run alleys and challenge runners at collision points. Finally, Ryan’s quickness, speed and toughness present as ideal traits to be exploited in blitz packages."- SI All-American

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound four-star prospect out of Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, La., is considered the best high school safety in the country in the 247 Composite. 

Ryan released his top 10 back in March with Clemson making the cut. Some other schools he is currently considering are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and L.S.U. He has yet to set an announcement date. 

SI All American's Take:

Frame: Compact frame with muscular build in upper and lower half. Developed quads with clear definition.

Athleticism: Dynamic accelerator with true conversion of speed to power. Can get to top speed in short order with sustainability. One of the fastest track sprinters in Louisiana, which says plenty at nearly 200 pounds. Sub 4.5-second timings in the 40-yard dash to boot. Strong, explosive leaper from stationary or mobile positioning.

Instincts: Mentality of an enforcer with strong downhill commitment. Great speed combines very well with lower-body power to create devastating hits in space or in traffic. Finds most success in linear game but has some lateral ability with great center of gravity.

Polish: Built to play in the box despite great speed. Impacts all three phases of the game at prep level with rover responsibility on defense. Can come off the hash with purpose and separate the ball from the intended target but lacks some coverage fundamentals. Could stand to improve hip fluidity and leverage in space. 

Recruiting

