SI All-American is getting closer to releasing the inaugural "Preseason SI99," a ranking of the 99-best high school prospects in the country. However, before they do, they are ranking the ten best players at each position.

Most recently SI All-American ranked the ten best edge rushers from the 2020 recruiting class. Clemson commit Zaire Patterson comes in at number ten on the list.

SI All American's Take:

"Perhaps the most raw prospect on the list given his lack of Friday night football experience compared to his peers, there's still too much flash to ignore with Patterson's game. The extremely long and lean athlete, who has a basketball background, has a head-turning first step off the edge at his size and he already shows comfort coming off the ball as a stand up defender."

"There are hints of speed to power conversion and even strong bend at 6-foot-6, but he has also shown great awareness despite the inexperience, redirecting based on the play flow and playing the passing lanes with that elite wingspan, even corralling a pick-six down the line in 2019. Patterson has room to add to his pass rushing toolbox as much as he does physically with his frame, but truly sits among the most twitchy edge rushers in the class of 2021 with that rare blend of elite traits to continue the pass rushing production in Death Valley."

Patterson, a weak-side defensive end out of Winston-Salem, is a four star prospect and Top-100 player according to 247 Sports. He's also ranked No. 8 nationally at his position and No. 6 in the state of North Carolina.

SI All American Analysis:

Frame: Incredibly long with lean muscle definition throughout. Elite wingspan despite somewhat narrow build. Room to fill out in the upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Elite reaction time and explosive stride post-play diagnosis. Good top-end speed relative to size, covers ground in a hurry, even flashing as a tight end/red-zone option for his high school. Some lateral ability. Strong rebounder and defender as varsity basketball performer.

Instincts: Freakish first step and perhaps the best bend in the entire class of 2021 off the edge. Redirects very well to play down the line and factor into the zone-read game at prep level. Gritty against blockers despite raw, often high approach in close quarters. Wide tackle radius with some pop. Anticipates well off the line.

Polish: Speed to power off the line with great bound step and bend combination to put pressure on the passer. Dips without losing momentum or power, lowering pad level like a player much shorter than he. Comfortable with hand in the dirt and even more so as a stand-up rusher. Has several strong samples in pass coverage as well as playing passing lanes. Room to improve hand combat and disengaging skills.