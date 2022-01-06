Clemson Signee Voices Frustration Over Missing All-American Bowl

Skip to main content
Clemson Signee Toriano Pride to Miss All-American Bowl Due to COVID Protocols

Clemson signee Toriano Pride will miss this weekend's All-American Bowl due to COVID safety protocols, and took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the decision.
Jason Priester

Toriano Pride will not be competing in Saturday's All-American Bowl.

The Clemson signee has been ruled out due to COVID protocols and on Thursday the highly-touted cornerback from St. Louis took to social media to voice his frustration with the decision.

"I don't understand why I was told I had to get vaccinated in order to participate in the All-American Bowl," Pride posted to Twitter. "I did that and even got the booster shot. Only to be told the Thursday before I arrived you were now testing. I would have tested at home prior to 3 days of getting to San Antonio. I participated all day Monday for you to tell me that although I am asymptomatic, I will have to quarantine until Saturday. I can't play in game, or even go to game, you won't retest. We work too hard to get here to be kicked aside to the curb. I just don't understand."

As Pride noted in his tweet, he was allowed to participate in practices on Monday, only then to find out he would not be able to play in the all-star event on Saturday.

Pride committed to Clemson back in June, choosing the Tigers over Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect ranks No. 9 nationally among all cornerbacks and gives the Tigers a legitimate Top-200 player.

