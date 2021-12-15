2022 CB Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Clemson has added a blue-chip prospect to Mike Reed's cornerback room as 2022 defensive back Toriano Pride has officially signed with the Tigers.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of St. Louis committed to Clemson back in June, choosing the Tigers over Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia.

Pride ranks No. 9 nationally among all cornerbacks and gives the Tigers a legitimate Top-200 player.

"They like my playstyle," Pride told All Clemson back in March. "How they can move me anywhere in the secondary. They compete for a national championship every year. A great position coach; good atmosphere."

The SI All-American candidate is one of two corner currently in the 2022 class, and was originally offered in August of 2020.

"I was very excited and shocked when I was offered," Pride told All Clemson after getting the offer. "I haven’t really looked into Clemson (yet) but I know they produce dogs and they go to a bowl every year."

SI All-American's Take: In multiple settings, Pride shows up as the best athlete and technical prospect on the field -- tough to accomplish. He plays all over the place on Friday nights, including wide receiver and running back, with success as a big play threat, but his ceiling is at cornerback. Pride has some of the best footwork in the 2022 cycle, regardless of position, with ball skills and zone savvy to his name while working in space. Strong twitch and instincts allow him to line up in man coverage and he is physical enough to press or re-route as a nickel or outside. Pride has enough long speed to play in the field, even in the ACC, with elite quickness and physicality along with his decisive mindset.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!