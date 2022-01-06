Tiger Tracker: Trevor Etienne Set to Announce, Elite Junior Day Visitors

The recruitment of Trevor Etienne is about to come to an end.

Etienne is the younger brother of former Clemson standout and first-round NFL Draft pick, Travis, and he is set to announce a commitment on January 8 at the All American Bowl. He will choose between his three finalists, Clemson, LSU and Florida.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound back is arguably a Top-100 talent and the Tigers have been all in on Etienne for a substantial period of time. As we have stated on many occasions, this is a recruitment that has been played very close to the vest, and while it may appear Clemson has all its eggs in the Etienne basket, that is not the case.

The staff is also heavily recruiting Andrew Paul, out of Dallas, Texas. While not as highly rated as Etienne, there is a lot to like about Paul's film, and he put up big numbers throughout his senior season.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound back has offers from Colorado, Auburn, Michigan State and Missouri, while Michigan has also now jumped in and offered as well. Whether or not Clemson pulls the trigger on an offer might hinge on Etienne's decision but Paul has an official visit scheduled for the weekend of January 21. It is conceivable the Tigers could take both, seeing as there are just three scholarship backs on the roster currently.

The coaching staff is expected to get 2022 LB TJ Dudley, out of Montgomery, Alabama, to campus the weekend of the 21st. Dudley has already visited Oregon, UCF, and Texas. Clemson is still looking to add one more linebacker after losing Jaren Kanak to Brent Venables and Oklahoma.

The Tigers also offered 2022 S Kylon Griffin on Tuesday. Safety is another position of need in the 2022 class, due to Keon Sabb backing off his commitment and signing with Michigan during the early signing period. Griffin, who was a Mississippi State commit up until a few weeks ago, is a teammate of Dudley's at Montgomery Catholic Prep. He is also set to visit the weekend of the 21st, the same weekend as Dudley. Griffin will visit Nebraska the following weekend.

2023 CB target A.J. Harris has a commitment date set for January 11, but don't be surprised to see that get pushed back. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back is a legitimate Top-50 talent, with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina, Auburn and LSU as his finalists. The Tigers, Buckeyes, Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are the likely favorites.

Clemson is also set to hold their annual Elite Junior Day on January 29, with some very talented players scheduled to attend.

2023 QB Chris Vizzina

2023 DT Keith Sampson

2023 OL Luke Montgomery

2023 DL Peter Woods

2023 DL Derrick LeBlanc

2023 DL K.J. Sampson

2023 A.J. Harris (could be on hand if he commits to Clemson beforehand)

