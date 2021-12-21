Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Tiger Tracker: Tuesday Recruiting Update
    Publish date:

    Tiger Tracker: Tuesday Recruiting Update

    The latest recruiting tidbits surrounding the Clemson Football program.
    Author:

    The latest recruiting tidbits surrounding the Clemson Football program.

    For those wondering who some of the players the Clemson coaches might target before now and signing day in February, you now have one of your answers. Clemson handed out a new offer on Monday night, to 2022 DE Jahiem Lawson.

    Read the full recruiting update here: Tiger Tracker: Tuesday Recruiting Update

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3

    Tiger Tracker: Tuesday Recruiting Update

    The latest recruiting tidbits surrounding the Clemson Football program.

    Dabo Swinney watches on as Clemson practices for Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Iowa State.

    Clemson Takes Tumble in Latest Recruiting Rankings

    After multiple decommitments before the start of the early signing period, the Tigers 2022 class has taken a fall in the team recruiting rankings.

    USATSI_17353033

    Clemson Will Not Explore the Portal for Another QB for 2022

    The Clemson Tigers have four quarterbacks on their roster heading into 2022, and that number is perfect for Brandon Streeter.

    More Clemson

    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3
    Recruiting

    Tiger Tracker: Tuesday Recruiting Update

    34 seconds ago
    Dabo Swinney watches on as Clemson practices for Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Iowa State.
    Recruiting

    Clemson Takes Tumble in Latest Recruiting Rankings

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17353033
    Football

    Clemson Will Not Explore the Portal for Another QB for 2022

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17346310
    Tigers in the NFL

    Renfrow Poised for Another Big Game

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17369723
    Football

    Did Brent Venables Do Anything Wrong Recruiting in His Final Days? Not at All

    23 hours ago
    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
    Recruiting

    Tiger Tracker: Monday Recruiting Update

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17373801_168387971_lowres
    Football

    'Wes-lichick' Nickname has Followed New Clemson DC Goodwin for Years

    Dec 20, 2021
    IMG_6118
    Football

    5 Clemson Storylines for Christmas Week

    Dec 20, 2021