Clemson Jumps Twelve Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

The summer months have been very kind to Clemson on the recruiting trail, and the updated rankings bear that out.

After being ranked at No. 17 to begin the month of July, the Tigers now sit at No. 5 in the updated rankings after picking up four commitments over the past month. Two of those came from cornerbacks ranked among the ten best players at their position.

There is also a new team perched atop of the rankings, as Penn State owns the top spot. Ohio State, who was previously ranked No. 1, drops two spots to No. 3, after their class took some hits over the past week. Like Clemson, Alabama also had a big jump, as the Crimson Tide climbed 19 spots up to No. 2.

Sports Illustrated All-American Team Recruiting Rankings (Top-5):

1. Penn State (No. 4 in July) 24 Verbals

2. Alabama (21) 14 Verbals

3. Ohio State (1) 14 Verbals

4. Notre Dame (2) 19 Verbals

5. Clemson: (17) 12 Verbals

The Tigers always strut in the pound-for-pound class department and the 2022 class is looking like more of the same. It entered the month with No. 1 QB and Elite 11 MVP Cade Klubnik and top five wide receiver Adam Randall among the standouts, but hit the gas in July with four additions, including that of two top 10 cornerbacks in Daylen Everette and Jeadyn Lukus. Toriano Pride, regional star Sherrod Covil and IMG Academy's Keon Sabb make up the top defensive back haul in America to date.

