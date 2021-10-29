With Region Championship Locked Up, Clemson Commit Eyeing State Title

Adam Randall and the Myrtle Beach Seahawks locked up a region championship last Friday with a win over South Florence and now the Clemson commit is looking to bring home a state title to the Grand Strand school.

While he might only be a high school senior, Clemson commit Adam Randall is a man on a mission.

In last Friday's 21-17 win over South Florence, Randall accounted for all three Myrtle Beach touchdowns, helping his team lock up the Region 6-4A title, something that was a team goal coming into the season.

"Winning a region championship is one of the main goals every season," Randall told All Clemson. "I’m extremely excited that we were able to get that done this year. It also means that we have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs which I think I the most important thing that comes with being region champs."

While the wide receiver might have recorded just two catches for 12 yards, he still had a major impact on the outcome of the game. Randall routinely lined up at quarterback running the Wildcat. He rushed the ball eight times for 83 yards, with two touchdowns, and also had a 15-yard touchdown pass.

However, Randall's versatility was really on display after he started playing some safety, something that only happened due to a teammate being injured. It is a position he doesn't usually play, yet due to his dedication, the high school senior was fully prepared to step up when his team needed him most.

"Offensively yes, I’m usually running around like a chicken with his head cut off," Randall said. "I pretty much play every position that isn’t offensive line. But defensively I usually do not play that weekly. It was kind of an in-game adjustment due to one of my teammates going down. But I watch so much film on a team throughout the week and I like to know what they are doing on both sides of the ball, so I wasn’t really nervous when I went in. I just knew I needed to try and help out my team the best way I can."

Playing so many different positions gives the talented wideout a better perspective of the game, and just makes him that much smarter as a player as he prepares to make the transition to Power-5 football.

"I mean offense is definitely my love for the game but defense also brings another aspect to football," Randall said. "It is a little bit more reactive than offense and takes a lot of film time to make a major impact on that side of the ball."

"I think that playing so many positions will help me out a lot in college mainly because if you know what everyone is doing on the field you have the advantage. You know what the defense is trying to do and how u need to work around it. Also playing defense, you know what the offense is trying to do and how to try and stop it."

Through seven games this season Randall has 40 catches for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also added another 260 yards on the ground, averaging more than eight yards per carry, and has five rushing touchdowns.

It's that kind of production that made Randall such an attractive target for so many college football programs. However, the highly-touted receiver, who ranks as the fifth-best receiver in the country, still has some unfinished business to attend to before enrolling early at Clemson. Randall is looking at joining other former high-profile recruits out of Myrtle Beach to bring a state championship home to his school.

"It's really is all that matters to me at this point. It kind of feels like a responsibility to bring a championship back to the city of Myrtle Beach if you are a highly recruited player. You look at guys like Everett Golson and Luke Doty they both brought back championships to Myrtle Beach and I feel that to win a state championship would put my name in the conversation with those greats. So it means a lot to me and it’s the only thing that really matters to me at this point."