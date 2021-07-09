Cade Klubnik Ranked Number One Quarterback in Country

After a dominant performance on his way to earning MVP honors at the Elite-11 Finals last weekend, Clemson commit Cade Klubnik has been named the nation's top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class by Sports Illustrated.

The list of accolades for 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik just continues to grow.

Less than a week after being named MVP of the Elite-11 Finals, Sports Illustrated has tabbed the Clemson commit as the number one quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class.

SI All-American Analysis:

"When it comes to projecting for college, specifically, with an emphasis on a strong floor, production and modern tools for execution, the Clemson commitment is about as good as it gets in the 2022 cycle -- and it goes well beyond dominating the Elite 11 Finals the way Klubnik did last week. Some of the reasoning, especially with data, plays the same but the top spot for the Texan is plenty deeper."

"There are almost no weaknesses in Klubnik's game at this stage of his development. Perhaps the lack of a truly special arm and/or filled-out frame is something to knock against him, but the strengths -- from an elite release, comfort on the run, accuracy and most importantly decision-making -- combine to help him stand on his own."

"Late in the 2020 season we learned more of his grit, too, as if he needed more on the intangible side. Beyond leadership and gaudy production as a passer and more-than capable runner, Klubnik playing through the AC joint issue through a near flawless Texas State playoff solidifies how sharp of a bet he seems to be." - John Garcia Jr.

Klubnik committed to Clemson back in early March and after attending the Elite Retreat last month, the highly-touted quarterback told All Clemson that the school just feels like home to him.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik said. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson and cant wait to be there shortly."

Last season Klubnik threw for almost 3,500 yards and completed 68% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The rising senior helped lead his Westlake High School team to a state title in one of the toughest high school divisions in the country.

SI All-American 2022 Quarterback Rankings:

1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

2. Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)

3. Ty Simpson (Alabama)

4. Connor Weigman (Texas A&M)

5. Sam Horn (Missouri)