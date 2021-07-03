Cade Klubnik Earns MVP Honors at Elite 11 Finals

Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik continues to impress.

The quarterback out of Westlake High in Austin, Texas has been named MVP of the Elite 11 Finals by SI All-American, beating out a number of the best high school prospects in the country.

"The Texan has been Mr. Consistent this week, finishing as a top-three competitor in each ranking. The on-site staff actually tabbed Klubnik as the gauntlet winner in their own metric." -SI All-American after Day Three

One of the players Klubnik beat out was Alabama commit Ty Simpson. Klubnik got his offer from Clemson immediately after Simpson chose the Crimson Tide over the Tigers.

"I mean it was a great day, you know I learned a lot from the coaches," Klubnik told SI All-American. "It was a long day. I've been dreaming of coming to this since I was little and just to see the guys that had me do it and just I just wanted to take advantage of the night."

Klubnik drew rave reviews from the SI All-American staff throughout the four-day event.

"While not as physically imposing as the top two performers, the future Clemson Tiger was in the same ballpark from a consistency standpoint and most importantly -- from an accuracy standpoint. At one point, Klubnik worked a handful of near-perfect throws while on the move, along the edge of the end zone. Few looked as comfortable as the Texan when asked to make plays from beyond the pocket, with anticipation and timing often on display." SI All-American after Day One

Klubnik committed to Clemson back in March, just days after officially receiving an offer, after the Tigers missed on Simpson and playing in one of the toughest high school divisions in the country has the young signal-caller well-prepared for performing on some of the games biggest stages.

"I just like getting to be in those atmospheres," Klubnik told SI All-American. "I've never really been like the type of person who really gets nervous very easily. I think people get nervous in big-time situations and I always get excited for them. I like to have fun in them because I know growing up, you don't dream of being first-and-10 in a regular-season game, you'd be in fourth-and-1 in a state championship game, right? So you can't get nervous with that, you just gonna have fun with it."