Clemson Picks Up Commitment From One Nation's Best 2022 Specialists

Clemson picks up commitment from Robert Gunn, one of the top specialists in the country.

Robert Gunn, one of the nation's top specialists in the 2022 class, announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

"It’s with great honor that today I officially announce my commitment to be a CLEMSON TIGER" Gunn, a punter and kicker, tweeted.

The kicker from Seminole, Florida, who also had offers from Texas, FAU, Army, Navy and Air Force, also attached a commitment letter to the tweet.

"What an unbelievable weekend at Clemson! From the coaching staff to the facilities and most importantly the Culture, it was a first-class experience all around," Gunn said. "Everyone at Clemson really made me feel like Family and it felt like Home from the start. Having the opportunity to play for Coach Swinney, Coach Spiers and the Tiger Family will not only help me reach my full potential on and off the field, and guide & mentor me along my spiritual walk with God. All these years of training hard, making sacrifices, trusting the process, and putting my All into kicking has finally helped me realize my childhood dream of playing football at the next level."

"Thank you to all the college football teams & coaches who recruited me along the way. Thanks to everyone who has been there for me from Day 1 – my parents, my brothers & sisters, and family, Coach Crawford and the staff at Pinellas Park HS, USA Football; and Coach Reno for making me look ‘jacked'. Special shout out to Coach Brent from Kicking World who has been instrumental in my development as a kicker, getting me noticed, and helping to set up all these opportunities. Most importantly, thank you Jesus for giving me the ability and passion to kick a ball and help my team, Win."

"I'm so excited to play one more year of HS Football before things get serious. It's with great honor today that I officially announce my commitment to be a Clemson Tiger! I will work my tail off to give Clemson all I have, every minute, every play. GO TIGERS!"

According to Kicking World, Gunn is "the most scholarship-ready kicker/punter and the best 2022 kicker in the country."