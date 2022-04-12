The Tigers have hit on their quarterback.

Clemson picked up a commitment from Chris Vizzina on Saturday, with the 2023 QB choosing the Tigers over other finalists Notre Dame, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia and Ole Miss.

Vizzina, arguably one of the best quarterback prospects in the country and a Top-50 talent overall, has been Clemson's lone target at the position since the beginning of the year. The Tigers only offered two quarterbacks total in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound SI All-American candidate from Birmingham, Alabama, picked up his Clemson offer last year while visiting for the Wake Forest game. Vizzina has since visited on multiple occasions with the most recent coming last weekend when he made an unscheduled appearance at the spring game.

Vizzina is Clemson's second verbal pledge in the 2023 recruiting cycle and first since last November when WR Nathaniel Joseph announced a commitment to become the first member of the class.

All Clemson's Take: The Elite-11 finalist is one of the five best quarterbacks in this class. Vizzina has the ideal frame, and displays the potential to be an elite-level quarterback. Has great athleticism in the pocket, and is more mobile outside the pocket than some give him credit for. Has really good arm strength and accuracy, While it's possible he needs a year to acclimate to the Power-5 level, the ceiling for Vizzina is extremely high.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.

