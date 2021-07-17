Clemson Legacy Still Hoping for Clemson Offer

Clemson legacy Josh Sapp caught the eyes of the Clemson coaching staff at camp last month and is hoping that translates into an offer sometime down the road.

Clemson is looking to add one tight end in the 2022 recruiting class but so far, the coaches have cast a very small net when it comes to offers.

Only two uncommitted tight ends hold offers currently, but that doesn't mean the coaching staff isn't keeping tabs on some other potential prospects.

One of those players is Josh Sapp, a Clemson legacy from right up the road in Greeneville. Sapp was on campus in June and worked out at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps. While he has yet to receive an offer, he is in regular contact with tight ends coach Tony Elliott.

"The camp was awesome, I had lots of fun and learned so much," Sapp told All Clemson. "It was awesome seeing how the campus has came up since I’ve been around it for so long. I’ve been keeping in touch with coach Elliott a lot lately. We talk about every week."

Sapp is the son of Patrick Sapp, who was a quarterback at Clemson from 1992-94, before moving to linebacker for his final season in 1995. He would then go on to be drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

Sapp currently has offers from App State, East Carolina, and Coastal Carolina, among others. He's also hearing from South Carolina. However, getting an offer from the same school his father played at is something the young tight end would love.

"A scholarship from them would leave me with a lot," Sapp said. "I would love to receive an offer from them."

While playing for the school that his father starred at for so long certainly has its appeal, Sapp said it really wouldn't be a driving force in any decision he might have to make.

"It would be good to be at the same school that he went too but that wouldn’t really be the main focus," Sapp said. "I would just be going to really focus on working and making me a better player and getting a good education."

In six games last season, Sapp had 11 catches for 230 yards. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound SI All-American candidate isn't quite sure when he will be ready to make a decision, but he does know the characteristics it is he is looking for in the school he will spend the next few years of his life at.

"I’m thinking about making a decision either right before the season or during the season," Sapp said. "I’m looking to be at a place I feel at home at and a place where I can really learn and perfect my craft. Also have a good degree so I can be successful in life."