Tiger Tracker: Clemson Looks to Add Elite-Level Tight End in 2022

Clemson Hoping to Add Elite-Level Tight End in 2022

Clemson is looking to add an elite-level tight end to its 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tigers are looking to add one tight end in 2022 and have zeroed in on two of the top prospects in the country. 

Oscar Delp, out of Cumming, Georgia is one of the top prospects at the position and is considered Clemson's top target. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Delp camped with the Tigers this week and his parents were in attendance.

Florida, Michigan, South Carolina and Georgia are all schools the 4-star prospect will take official visits to over the summer. A decision isn't expected until the fall so an official to Clemson isn't entirely out of the realm of possibilities, but at this point, it is looking unlikely.

Georgia is thought to be leading for Delp heading into the summer and being frank, it's going to be hard to pull him away from Athens.

In-state product Jaleel Skinner is the other player at the top of the board. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect is from nearby Greer and is plenty familiar with what the Tigers have to offer. 

Like Delp, the 4-star Skinner is thought to be one of the best tight-end prospects in the country. He took an unofficial to Florida State this week and he will take an official to Florida as well. Texas and Oklahoma are two others that are recruiting Skinner hard.

He is supposed to attend the Elite Retreat on June 11 but living so close to Clemson and being so familiar with the school, Skinner really doesn't feel a need to take an official visit. However, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are pushing hard for Skinner and it would appear they are indeed the favorites to land him at the moment.

4-star Jake Johnson is the only other 2022 tight end Clemson has offered and he has since committed to LSU. 

