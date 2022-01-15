Recruiting Insider: Clemson Set to Host CB, Others Set to Visit on Junior Day
Moussa Kane is set to take another visit to Clemson. The 2023 CB tells All Clemson he will be back on campus January 27.
Former Clemson Receiver Transfers to ACC School, Will Play Against Tigers in 2022
Frank Ladson Jr. played in just four games as a junior for the Clemson Tigers in 2021.
Brownell, Tigers Host an Old Friend
Clemson will be looking to earn its first ACC win at home this year when it hosts Boston College tonight (6:30 p.m.) at Littlejohn Coliseum.