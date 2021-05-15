Mutual Interest Between Clemson and 2022 ATH Jaren Kanak

2022 ATH Jaren Kanak is set to take an unofficial visit to Clemson in June and while the Tigers haven't extended an offer just yet, there is mutual interest between the two.

Jaren Kanak is starting to draw a lot of interest from the Clemson coaching staff of late.

The 2022 ATH out of Hays, Kansas hasn't officially received an offer from the Tigers just yet, but Kanak told All Clemson he has been in regular contact with the school and that defensive coordinator Brent Venables reaches out to him on a regular basis.

"I've been talking to them a few weeks now, probably couple times a week," Kanak said. "I just had a group FaceTime with their whole staff last week, but I'd say a couple of times a week Coach Venables will reach out."

The four-star prospect has close to 20 offers to date and an offer from Clemson would be something Kanak said he would absolutely have to seriously consider.

"It would mean a lot," Kanak said. "Especially just with their history and what they're doing there with their team, that'd be really exciting for me. Something I would definitely consider highly."

Kanak, who is widely considered to be the top-ranked player in the state of Kansas, is planning to take an unofficial visit to Clemson on June 1. It will be his first trip to campus, although Kanak said as a longtime follower of the program he's fairly familiar with some of the things the Tigers have to offer.

"I've kind of kept up with them over the years, it's been one of my favorite schools," Kanak said. "And Coach Venables has kind of run me through all kinds of the stuff they do there, so I know quite a bit."

Kanak said the Clemson coaching staff likes what they have seen on film from him and sees him as a linebacker who would fit in well in Venables' aggressive scheme.

"I play fast, and that I carry my size real well," Kanak said. "That I'm an athletic player and they think I could be a really good, athletic linebacker."

The 2022 SI All-American candidate said that at the moment he has no set timetable regarding making a decision. With the dead period set to expire at the end of May, Kanak is planning on taking some visits before attempting to start narrowing down his choices. Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State are some of the schools to have already offered.

"Nothing set in stone yet," Kanak said. "I think I wanna try and get some visits knocked out first.

However, he does know what it is that makes the Clemson program special and if that offer from Venables does come, the Tigers will be major players for the services of Kanak.

"They're successful in their football program and good on the field," Kanak said. "I think what they do off the field is unique and special, you know, Paw Journey and all that stuff really makes them unique."