Clemson Visit Exceeded Already High Expectations for 2023 Offensive Lineman

Offensive lineman Joshua Miller was on hand for the Tigers 19-13 win over Boston College and the 2023 prospect from Virginia recapped the experience with All Clemson, saying the visit exceeded his expectations.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect out of Virginia just recently picked up what he called his "dream offer" from the Tigers in September. On Saturday Miller got to experience Death Valley firsthand and the atmosphere in the stadium was something that left a lasting impression.

"The visit was great, the atmosphere was crazy," Miller told All Clemson. "Especially in the fourth quarter during that last drive. And the team itself is pretty solid for a young team. When they get everything clicking they’re going to be a problem."

Miller, who has already taken a visit to Virginia Tech, had high expectations coming in. However, the visit exceeded those expectations, and while this Clemson team may be off to a slower than expected start, Miller was impressed by what he saw on the field.

"I have to say that it exceeded my expectations," Miller said. "They showed how much fight they had in them when it came down to a live-or-die situation if you know what I mean. I knew it was going to be loud and full of energy but it was ten times louder than I expected it to be and the fans were crazy at the top of the hill."

The Tigers are known to be very selective in the recruiting process, casting a very small net when it comes to handing out offers. Miller is just one of three offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, something he takes great pride in.

"It makes me feel proud of myself for being one of the few to actually have the offer," Miller said. "But it also gives me that extra bit of motivation because it makes me hold myself to a higher standard."

Clemson has made Miller a priority target, meaning he hears from the coaches on a regular basis. Over time, he's developed a bond with some of the coaches, particularly offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, and he thinks highly of the way he's been treated throughout the process.

"I talk to coach Caldwell the most out of the coaches," Miller said. "As a staff they’re great down-to-earth dudes who want the best for you. Not only as a football player but as a man also."

Miller has been hinting that an announcement regarding his recruitment is coming on November 2. However, what that means at this point, only he knows. All he will say is that it will be a "turning point" in his recruitment.

At this point, when it comes to announcing an actual commitment, the highly touted offensive lineman said he will know when the time is right. Until then, he will just take things as they come.

"As of right now I'm not sure, to be honest," Miller said. "I'm just going with the flow. When I feel the time is right is when I'll make the decision."

