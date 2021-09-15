Clemson Offer 'Felt Like Dream' for 2023 Offensive Lineman

Clemson recently extended an offer to 2023 offensive linemen Joshua Miller and the prospect out of Virginia recently talked to All Clemson, detailing what the offer means to him.

Over the past few recruiting cycles, the sheer talent along Clemson's offensive line has improved dramatically.

With the program now recruiting as well as any in the country, the coaching staff is intent on making sure that remains the case and recently offered 2023 OL Joshua Miller.

At 6-foot-4 and pushing 330-pounds, the prospect out of Life Christain Academy in Colonial Heights, Virginia, is a mountain of a man. He currently holds more than a dozen offers from schools like Florida State, Penn State, Boston College, South Carolina and North Carolina. However, it was the offer from Clemson that really hit home.

"My initial thought of the offer was pure excitement," Miller told All Clemson. "It really felt like a dream."

Clemson routinely hands out far fewer offers than almost every other Power-5 program, and Miller is well aware of that fact, noting that the offer from the Tigers, in and of itself, carries a little more weight than most others.

"Clemson is one of those schools that you want to give you an offer but don't really expect it," Miller said. "So it means a lot for me because everybody doesn’t get this opportunity. To even be in this position is a blessing itself."

As it stands, Miller is currently one of just three 2023 offensive linemen to pick up an offer from the Tigers. He was on campus back in June for one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps, and the high school junior was blown away by the visit.

"The campus and facilities were both amazing," Miller said. "They had things at the facilities that I’ve never seen in general or at other schools."

Many of the Clemson coaches came away equally impressed with Miller's workout, including offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

"They liked my ability to move, my quickness, and how I performed during one-on-one's," Miller said. "Coach Caldwell told at the end of the camp I looked good and to keep it up."

While Miller doesn't plan on making a decision before next summer, the young offensive lineman already knows exactly what it is he is looking for in a school, noting that culture will play a major role in his decision.

"I'm looking for a family first and foremost," Miller said. "I want to go somewhere where I'm gonna start and make an impact on the team. The biggest thing is somewhere that has great academics."

