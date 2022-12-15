Clemson's 2023 Recruiting Class All But Done Ahead of Early Signing Day

CLEMSON- With early signing day next Wednesday, the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class appears to be all but locked up.

Clemson's class currently ranks ninth in the country, with 24 commitments. The latest addition came on Tuesday when in-state RB Jarvis Green announced a verbal pledge.

However, the class is not done quite yet. The coaches are still waiting on announcements from at least two more targets, DB Khalil Barnes and RB Jamarius Haynes, both of who will announce in the next few days.

"The hay is pretty much in the barn," Dabo Swinney said about the 2023 class. "Maybe the door's cracked a little bit, maybe we can stuff a little bit more in there."

With the advent of the new transfer rules, along with NIL, managing a roster is far more difficult in today's game. Tampering appears to be running rampant. Not only do coaches have to worry about keeping their current class of high school prospects committed, but they also have to worry about keeping their current players on board.

While Swinney thinks the staff has addressed most of the team's needs in the 2023 class, he is fully aware of how quickly things can change in today's landscape.

"Every day is a new day when it comes to roster management," Swinney said. "I mean, today we're in a really good spot. Tomorrow may be different. I don't know. That's just the reality of college football."

The culture Swinney has cultivated inside the Clemson program is arguably one of the biggest contributing factors to the Tigers' recent run of success, and the head coach credits that culture and the way his staff runs the program on a day-to-day basis for being one of the reasons why he isn't spending a lot of time having to re-recruit players already on the roster.

"That just goes to your daily approach to things day in and day out," Swinney said. "I think if you gotta all of a sudden recruit them at the end of the year, it's probably too late. Probably should have done that along the way."

Clemson's current class includes what is arguably one of the best groups of defensive linemen in the country, particularly the three defensive tackles. Peter Woods ranks No. 14 in the SI99, with Vic Burley coming in at No. 38. Stephiylan Green is also a blue-chip talent, that is widely considered one of the Top 200 players in the country.

The Tigers also have three players committed at defensive end. Tomarrion Parker is considered by many to be a Top 100 talent with AJ Hoffler and David Ojiegbe also borderline Top 250 prospects.

The staff has also potentially found the successor to new starting quarterback Cade Klubnik in the 2023 class, having secured a commitment from Chris Vizzina, who ranks No. 35 in the SI 99.

"This is gonna be a really special class on top of last year's class," Swinney said. "I really, really like the group that's coming in here. We've addressed our needs and it's gonna be fun."

