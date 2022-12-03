With the early signing period set to begin in just three weeks, Clemson is attempting to put the finishing touches on its 2023 recruiting class.

The Tigers added highly-touted DE Tomarrion Parker and in-state WR Tyler Brown to its list of commitments in the month of November, and are still looking to add at least one RB, and possibly another DB and OL.

In the latest update to the SI Team Recruiting Rankings, Clemson drops a spot to No. 9, with a class that features four SI99 prospects. Miami currently sits at No. 7, giving it the top-rated class in the ACC.

SI Team Recruiting Rankings

1 Alabama (1)

Verbal Commitments: 24

SI99 Recruits: 8

2. Notre Dame (5)

Verbal Commitments: 25

SI99 Recruits: 8

3. Texas (4)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 8

4. Georgia (3)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 7

5. Ohio State (2)

Verbal Commitments: 19

SI99 Recruits: 7

6. LSU (6)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 4

7. Miami (7)

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 6

8. Tennessee (10)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 5

9. Clemson (8)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 4

"Dabo Swinney's program has heated up on the recruiting trail, also dipping into the state of Alabama for an elite addition in Phenix City (Ala.) Central pass rusher Tomarrion Parker. The former Penn State commitment had most of the SEC hot on his trail before the final decision came down. Clemson also picked up in-state receiver recruit Tyler Brown over some 20 other scholarship offers to his name."

10. Florida (11)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 4

Full Top 25 Rankings

