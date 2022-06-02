Dabo Swinney High School Camp: Day 2 Observations

CLEMSON, S.C.- Dabo Swinney's high school camps continued on Thursday with a number of talented prospects working out for the coaching staff.

The morning session was highlighted by the wide receivers, as the indoor facility was littered with talent, and it didn't take long for Swinney, a former wide receiver coach himself, to gravitate towards the position group, where he ended up spending a decent amount of time.

Day 2 Observations

2024 in-state wideout Mazeo Bennett was one of the receivers that really stood out. The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect out of nearby Greenville, was silky smooth with his route running and has good hands.

was one of the receivers that really stood out. The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect out of nearby Greenville, was silky smooth with his route running and has good hands. 2025 WR and Texas A&M commit Winston Watkins also worked out during the morning and afternoon sessions. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect out of IMG is the cousin of former Clemson standout Sammy Watkins, and like Bennett, Watkins was extremely precise with his route running and showed off his hands on multiple occasions. He gets in and out of his breaks extremely quickly, and like his cousin, he also has impressive speed. Watkins attacks the ball, always catching it out in front of him.

also worked out during the morning and afternoon sessions. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect out of IMG is the cousin of former Clemson standout Sammy Watkins, and like Bennett, Watkins was extremely precise with his route running and showed off his hands on multiple occasions. He gets in and out of his breaks extremely quickly, and like his cousin, he also has impressive speed. Watkins attacks the ball, always catching it out in front of him. One of the 2023 receivers that stood out was Northwestern's Elijah Caldwell . The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect has multiple Power-5 offers and showed an ability to go up and high point the ball.

. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect has multiple Power-5 offers and showed an ability to go up and high point the ball. One of the fastest receivers on the field was 2023 in-state wideout Zion Agnew . The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect out of Ridge View can fly. 2023 WR Davion Dozier , out of Moody High in Alabama, was also impressive in the morning session.

. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect out of Ridge View can fly. 2023 WR , out of Moody High in Alabama, was also impressive in the morning session. 2023 WR Chris Lawson Jr. took part in both sessions and was as sharp as any receiver on the field. The in-state prospect from Ridge View currently holds offers from Louisville and NC State.

took part in both sessions and was as sharp as any receiver on the field. The in-state prospect from Ridge View currently holds offers from Louisville and NC State. During the afternoon session, all eyes were on 2023 WR Noble Johnson . At 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, the blue-chip prospect made the trip from Texas to work out for the staff and he did not disappoint. Johnson has close to 30 offers and is still looking to add the elusive Clemson offer.

. At 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, the blue-chip prospect made the trip from Texas to work out for the staff and he did not disappoint. Johnson has close to 30 offers and is still looking to add the elusive Clemson offer. Of the quarterbacks that worked out on Thursday, 2026 QB Julian Lewis was the guy that really stood out. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound player out of Carrollton High in Georgia worked out in the morning and afternoon. His accuracy and arm strength are impressive for a player his age.

was the guy that really stood out. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound player out of Carrollton High in Georgia worked out in the morning and afternoon. His accuracy and arm strength are impressive for a player his age. I spent the final part of the morning watching the corners for a few minutes, and there were two players that stood out. One was 2023 CB Omillio Argard , out of Philadelphia. One of the top cornerbacks in the class, Argard left camp with an offer in hand. He's long and athletic, your typical Mike Reed corner.

, out of Philadelphia. One of the top cornerbacks in the class, Argard left camp with an offer in hand. He's long and athletic, your typical Mike Reed corner. 2023 CB A'mon Lane , another player out of Moody High in Alabama, was the second one that caught my eye. He already has offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Michigan, among others, and he absolutely looks the part.

, another player out of Moody High in Alabama, was the second one that caught my eye. He already has offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Michigan, among others, and he absolutely looks the part. While he did not work out, 2024 TE Jack Larsen visited on Thursday.

2023 WR Noble Johnson Jason Priester All Clemson

