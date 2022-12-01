Swinney 'Loves' 2023 Recruiting Class, Says Clemson Has Addressed Team Needs

With the window to enter the transfer portal set to open on Monday, there is a possibility that Clemson's roster will look a little different a few weeks from now compared to what it looks like currently.

With the early signing period set to begin on December 21, head coach Dabo Swinney is confident the Tigers have addressed all of the team's needs but readily admits the portal adds a dynamic that makes roster management a little more difficult.

"Fortunately for us, our class is almost done," Swinney said. "We have a lot of guys who have committed and a lot of guys who will be in early in January. We have a clear picture of what our class will look like. Then you have the added piece with the portal which creates a different deal. Now your roster can look very different by the time you reach your bowl game. Everyone has to deal with it. You manage it the best you can."

When asked about any specific positions he might need to address through the portal, Swinney responded by saying there is just no way to know at this point.

“Who knows? We’ll see what happens,” Swinney said. “We’re no different than anybody else. Everybody’s susceptible to transition. As I sit here right now, I don’t know.”

Swinney has gone on record multiple times in recent years about his preference for recruiting high school players. Although contrary to popular opinion, he's not against going to the portal.

Clemson signed current quarterback Hunter Johnson from the transfer portal prior to last season. Linebacker Jesiah Carlton was also signed from the portal.

The Tigers also attempted to sign an interior offensive lineman to come in and play center, offering two players, but would eventually miss on both. The result was Will Putnam moving over from guard to handle the duties at center.

With some of the current struggles on the offensive side of the ball, along with the number of defensive linemen set to head off for the NFL, this could be an interesting offseason for Clemson when it comes to the portal.

So far, Swinney believes the staff has addressed those needs in the 2023 class. The Tigers have secured commitments from six defensive linemen, all of which are highly-touted, blue-chip prospects. They also have Chris Vizzina, one of the top quarterbacks in the class, on board, as well as three dynamic wide-receiver prospects.

However, in today's landscape, there could be more losses looming on the horizon, something Swinney said he is prepared to deal with.

“We love our (2023) signing class, and we think we’ve addressed our needs based on what we know right now,” Swinney said. “But, again, who knows what’s coming down the pike? Nobody knows that. I’d say it’s a real-time world every single day with where we are right now in college football.”

