The pieces continue to fall into place for the Tigers 2023 recruiting class, as WR Noble Johnson has announced a verbal pledge to Clemson on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound player out of Rockwall, Texas, chose the Tigers over other finalists Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Johnson earned his offer after an impressive showing, working out for the coaching staff on the second day of Dabo Swinney's high school camps. In total, the talented wideout had offers from 30 schools, with some of the most notable being Miami, Texas A&M, LSU and USC.

The addition of Johnson now gives the Tigers nine total commitments in the 2023 class, five of which have come over the past week. He is the second wide receiver take in the class, joining wideout Nathaniel Joseph, who committed late last year.

All Clemson's Take: An extremely athletic prospect, with a thick build, that runs clean, precise routes. Showed excellent hands during his workout, as well as a propensity for going up and high pointing the ball. Capable of playing inside or outside.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

