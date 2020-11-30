Elite 2022 Cornerback Releases Final Four and Decision Date

One of the top overall prospects in the 2022 recruiting class has released his final four schools as well as a commitment date.

Cornerback Jaheim Singletary, out of Jacksonville, Florida tweeted out a list of final schools that include Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, and Clemson. The SI All-American candidate's tweet also said he will be announcing a choice on January 2.

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound corner received an offer from Clemson back in July. During the 2018-19 seasons, Singletary had 74 tackles, 14 PBU, and seven interceptions. So far this season he has added three more interceptions to that total.

Singletary has that rare combination of size, length, and athleticism that coaches covet. Add in the speed and the ball skills and its easy to see why he is considered one of the top players in his class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.